Belgium introduces 3-week quarantine for monkeypox patients

Belgian authorities have made the decision to introduce a 21-day quarantine for monkeypox patients, News.Az reports citing La Libre Belgique newspaper.

The decision was made after three monkeypox cases were detected in the country, according to the newspaper.

Monkeypox has been spreading in Western Europe and on other continents since April. Over the recent time, it has been identified, in particular, in Australia, Belgium, the UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, Canada, Portugal, the US, France, Sweden and Switzerland.

News.Az