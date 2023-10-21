Belgium justice minister resigns after Brussels attack

+ ↺ − 16 px

Belgian Justice Minister Vincent van Quickenborne said on Friday he has decided to step down, following pressure over how Belgium had handled the case of a Tunisian gunman who had pledged allegiance to Islamic State and killed two people in Brussels this week, News.Az reports citing France 24.

Van Quickenborne said an investigation into the 45-year-old Tunisian man, who shot dead two Swedish soccer fans in Brussels on Monday night, revealed that a request by Tunisia to extradite him from Belgium in August 2022 had been neglected by Belgian justice authorities.

“This is an inexcusable error which has had dramatic effects,” Van Quickenborne told reporters. “I want to take full political responsibility for this,” he added, as he announced his resignation.

News.Az