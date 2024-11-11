Belgium praises Azerbaijan's role as energy-rich nation in context of climate change

+ ↺ − 16 px

On November 11, Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, met with Alexander De Croo, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Belgium, News.Az reports.

The Prime Minister congratulated Azerbaijan on hosting COP29, calling it a significant event for addressing climate change issues.He emphasized Azerbaijan's crucial role in organizing COP and its position as an energy-rich country in the context of climate change.Alexander De Croo noted that this visit to Azerbaijan provided an opportunity to discuss both bilateral and Azerbaijan-European Union relations. He highlighted the strong ties between the European Union and Azerbaijan and expressed support for further developing these relations.The President of Azerbaijan praised the successful cooperation between Azerbaijan and the European Union. Touching upon Azerbaijan's green energy opportunities, President Ilham Aliyev pointed out the significant wind energy opportunities along the coasts of the Caspian Sea and stated that concrete projects are underway to export Azerbaijan’s green energy to Europe.The President of Azerbaijan also commended the productive cooperation between Azerbaijan and the European Union in other areas.President Ilham Aliyev emphasized that, despite the limited time available for preparation, Azerbaijan had made significant efforts to ensure the high-level organization of COP29.The President added that Azerbaijan is also affected by climate change.During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on regional issues and the peace agenda between Armenia and Azerbaijan.The head of state said that serious progress had been made as a result of active negotiations over the past year and pointed to some advances in the field of border delimitation. President Ilham Aliyev noted that territorial claims against Azerbaijan, reflected in the Constitution of Armenia, remained an obstacle to the signing of a peace treaty, adding that this Constitution should be amended.President Ilham Aliyev mentioned that Azerbaijan had invited Armenia to COP29. “Whether Armenia participates in COP29 or not is up to this country.”During the conversation, the sides also discussed cooperation in the field of ports. It was noted that Belgian companies have significant opportunities in the field of renewable energy at sea.

News.Az