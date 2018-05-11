Berat Albayrak: TANAP to be launched on June 12

Berat Albayrak: TANAP to be launched on June 12

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Trans Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) which will transport Azerbaijan’s natural gas to Turkey will be launched on June 12.

The statement came from Berat Albayrak, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, APA-Economics reports quoting Turkish media.

Earlier, it was noted that TANAP would be launched on June 19.

News.Az

News.Az