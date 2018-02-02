Berdimukhamedov calls Azerbaijan 'an important partner of Turkmenistan'

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Azerbaijan is an important partner of Turkmenistan."

Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimukhamedov said during a meeting at the Turkmenbashi International Airport stressed that for the successful implementation of the bilateral agreements reached at the highest level, coherent activities of the relevant structures are necessary, according to Trend.

"The Caspian Sea should become a sea of friendship and international cooperation, large-scale works aimed at peace and international cooperation should be carried out on its territory," the Turkmen president added.

News.Az

