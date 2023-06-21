Berlin hosts event dedicated to Azerbaijan’s Jewish community (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The embassies of Azerbaijan and Israel in Berlin co-organized an event, titled “Life of Jews in Azerbaijan”, in Pestalozzistrasse Synagogue.

The event also featured the presentation of a photo book, named “Jewish Heritage in Azerbaijan”, the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Germany told News.Az.

The official partners of the event were influential Jewish organizations in Germany and Europe - the Central Council of Jews in Germany, the Jewish community of Berlin, and the Conference of European Rabbis.

The event was attended by Bundestag, officials from German government institutions, ambassadors, media representatives, scientists and cultural figures, as well as members of the Azerbaijani, Jewish, Turkish, and other communities living in Germany.

Delivering a speech at the event, Nasimi Aghayev, Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Germany, spoke about the Jews living in Azerbaijan, their history, the environment of multiculturalism and inter-religious harmony in Azerbaijan, friendly relations and strategic partnership with Israel. The ambassador emphasized that the state policy implemented under the leadership of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is aimed at deepening and developing the environment of multiculturalism and interreligious harmony in the country.

Israeli Ambassador to Germany Ron Prozor in his speech hailed high-level relations between Azerbaijan and Israel. He stressed that the opening of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Israel raised these relations to a new level. The diplomat noted that the Jewish community of Azerbaijan is an example of the peaceful coexistence of Muslims and Jews.

The event also featured panel discussions with the participation of Azerbaijani MP Anatoliy Rafailov, Chairman of the Mountain Jews Religious Community of Baku Milikh Yevdayev and Chairman of the Baku Religious Community of European Jews Alexander Sharovsky.

News.Az