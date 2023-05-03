Berlin hosts event marking 100th anniversary of Azerbaijan’s National Leader Heydar Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

An event marking the 100th anniversary of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev was held at the Azerbaijan Cultural Center in Berlin, the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Germany told News.Az.

Organized by the Embassy of Azerbaijan and supported by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the event brought together high-ranking representatives from German state institutions, ambassadors, media representatives, scientific and cultural figures, as well as members of the Azerbaijani, Turkish and other communities living in Germany.

The event first featured the screening of a film about National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Germany Nasimi Aghayev pointed out in his speech that national leader Heydar Aliyev was a deeply educated, courageous, politician resolutely fighting for his principles with a high national spirit, a great statesman who inscribed his name in golden letters in the history of the world and Azerbaijan. The diplomat noted that thanks to Heydar Aliyev’s wise and visionary policy, Azerbaijan managed to overcome the serious problems it faced in the first years of its independence and entered a period of development and progress. Stressing that Heydar Aliyev’s biggest dream was the restoration of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity, Ambassador Aghayev stated that this dream came true in 2020 under the leadership of President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev.

Soltan Mammadov, MP, Member of the working group for Azerbaijan-Germany inter-parliamentary relations and head of the International Relations Department at the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, informed the guests about the Foundation’s activities to promote the country’s national and cultural heritage and its projects in the fields of science, education, health, multiculturalism, etc.

Hanns-Eberhard Schleyer, Chairman of the German-Azerbaijani Forum, in his speech, hailed Heydar Aliyev’s role in the establishment and development of relations between the two countries.

Following the speeches, a concert program was presented. Honored Artist Eyyub Guliyev, the chief conductor and music director of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, Marziya Huseynova, a vocalist for the German Opera on the Rhine, Honored Artists Tayyar Bayramov and Sahib Pashazade, as well as the Berlin Philharmonic Chamber Orchestra, performed the works by world-renowned Azerbaijani composers -- Uzeyir Hajibeyli, Gara Garayev, Fikrat Amirov, Asaf Zeynalli, Niyazi, Bakhtiyar Karimov and Hasan Rzayev -- and European composers.

Later on, the event participants viewed the exhibition dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Heydar Aliyev, as well as publications related to the national leader.

News.Az