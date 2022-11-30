Berlin hosts “German Traces in Azerbaijan” event (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Berlin-based Azerbaijan Cultural Center hosted an event, called “German Traces in Azerbaijan”, the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Germany told News.Az.

The event organized by the Azerbaijani Embassy is dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Bundestag members, high-ranking officials from the Federal Foreign Office and other German state bodies, foreign diplomats, media representatives, scientific and cultural figures, as well as members of the Azerbaijani and Turkish communities in Germany, took part in the event.

The event first featured the screening of the film “German Traces in Azerbaijan”, produced by the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Germany. The film highlights the traces of German heritage in Azerbaijan and its preservation by the Azerbaijani state.

Addressing the event, Nasimi Aghayev, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Germany, spoke about the history and current state of relations between the two countries. He said the relations between the Azerbaijani and German peoples date back to ancient times, and that these ties became even closer after the migration of Swabian Germans from Baden-Württemberg to Azerbaijan in the early 19th century. The diplomat noted that the Germans lived in a peaceful and friendly neighborhood with the Azerbaijanis in Azerbaijan until they were deported to Central Asia and Siberia during the Second World War.

“The modern Azerbaijan-Germany relations benefit from this rich history. The fact that Azerbaijan opened its first embassy among Western European countries in Germany in 1992 cannot be considered a coincidence in this regard,” said the diplomat, praising the rapid development of relations between the two countries in almost all areas.

The event also featured a musical program.

News.Az