Berlin hosts meeting of Azerbaijani, Armenian foreign ministers

+ ↺ − 16 px

A meeting between Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan kicked off in Berlin.

The meeting is being held at the guest house of the German Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Villa Borsig, the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan said on X, News.Az reports.

The foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia are holding another round of talks on the draft “Bilateral Agreement on Peace and the Establishment of Interstate Relations.”

As part of his working visit to Berlin, the top Azerbaijani diplomat is also scheduled to hold meetings with German officials.

News.Az