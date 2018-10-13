Berlin to host conference on German-Azerbaijani relations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani MP Azay Guliyev will attend the event

Berlin to host a conference on the theme “German-Azerbaijani relations: common history and future prospects” on October 15, 2018.

OSCE PA Vice-President, Azerbaijani MP Azay Guliyev to take part in the event to be organized by Lower Saxony's government, the Council of State Support to NGOs under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

Guliyev will deliver a report at a panel session on the topic “German-Azerbaijani relations in the context of peace and security in the South Caucasus region”.

The conference will be attended by experts and senior officials of the German Bundestag.

News.Az

News.Az