BERNAMA news agency: First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva a major contributor to the country's development

The Malaysian Bernama news agency has published an article headlined “First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva a major contributor to the country's development” highlighting multifaceted activities of First Vice-President of Azerbaijan, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva.

The article, made based on AZERTAC’s “Serving Motherland and people is the life credo of First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva” article, says: “Direct involvement in the development of modern and independent Azerbaijan, solution for social issues, adherence to the ideas of mercy and morality, a constant desire to extend a helping hand and to do good – all these forms the backbone of the life philosophy of the First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, and UNESCO and ISESCO Goodwill Ambassador, Mehriban Aliyeva.

Working side by side with President Ilham Aliyev, his life companion and closest ally, Mehriban Aliyeva is making a great contribution to the dynamic development of the country. Mehriban Aliyeva has successfully led the Heydar Aliyev Foundation for 16 years. The revival and expansion of the charity traditions of the Azerbaijani people became possible, thanks to the personal example of the President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

For 16 years, Mehriban Aliyeva has honourably carried out the responsibilities of being a UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador. Being a Goodwill Ambassador of ISESCO at the same time, she has tirelessly involved herself in activities to inform the world about the historical and cultural heritage of Azerbaijan and its realities.

Mehriban Aliyeva’s appointment as the First Vice-President of Azerbaijan on February 21, 2017, is regarded as the logical outcome of her substantive activities and organisational skills. Over the past years, she has fully justified the President’s and the people’s confidence in her with the work she has carried out in this senior and responsible position.

Mehriban Aliyeva’s special focus has been on finding solutions for problems facing the vulnerable segments of the population, in particular the internally displaced people (IDP). She devoted the first meeting as First Vice-President to the relocation of refugees and IDP temporarily housed in hostels in Baku and Sumgayit.

On the instruction of Mehriban Aliyeva, a group of soldiers and officers who got injured in the April battles were provided with high-tech prostheses.

Mehriban Aliyeva’s initiatives such as new schools for a renewing Azerbaijan, support for education, building orphanages and boarding schools, and development of preschool institutions have played an important part in improving education.

With regard to public health, exceptional projects and charity programmes being implemented on Mehriban Aliyeva’s initiative such as caring for diabetic children, those affected by thalassemia and renovation and construction of medical facilities have been met with great enthusiasm.

Mehriban Aliyeva has been playing an important role in the fight against the pandemic of 2020, COVID-19. She personally oversaw the treatment of those infected with the virus. With the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and Mehriban Aliyeva, modular hospitals were built for patients with coronavirus and numerous medical supplies were delivered from foreign countries for treatment.

On Mehriban Aliyeva’s initiative, consistent and focused work is underway to communicate the truth about the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the culture, history and traditions of statehood to the international community. Exhibitions, days of culture and other events are being organised in reputable international organisations and various countries around the world.

The multifaceted charity activities of Mehriban Aliyeva are highly appreciated both in Azerbaijan and internationally.

The Heydar Aliyev Order, the highest award of the Azerbaijani state, the highest order of the European Olympic Committees, the Order of the Legion of Honor of France, Knight Grand Cross of the Order of Merit of Italy, Grand Commander's Cross of the Order of Merit of Poland, the Order of Friendship of Russia, UNESCO Golden Mozart Medal are just a few of the awards and titles bestowed on the First Vice-President of Azerbaijan.”

