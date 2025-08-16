Best crypto to buy now: Why smart money is pivoting From Cardano and Shiba Inu to RTX for 70x potential

Best crypto to buy now: Why smart money is pivoting From Cardano and Shiba Inu to RTX for 70x potential

+ ↺ − 16 px

The cryptocurrency market is constantly evolving, and with that, investment strategies are shifting. One coin that is catching the eye of smart money investors is Remittix (RTX), which is expected to surge far beyond other popular tokens, including Cardano and Shiba Inu.

Cardano price updates: A slow but steady rally

Recently Cardano (ADA) hit the news because its price has experienced a significant growth. At present, ADA is exchanging at roughly $0.795. Such analysts as Ali Martinez have made an analogy with the similar trend observed when Cardano experienced its previous significant rally in 2020. Martinez is convinced that with the current trend ADA may rise up again up to its peak of $3.09.

source: @ali_charts on X

However, despite these positive signals, Cardano is facing resistance at the $0.85 level, with analysts cautioning that it could face a retracement if the $0.84 resistance is not broken. As the market waits to see if Cardano can break through these levels, the attention is shifting to another project with much higher growth potential, Remittix (RTX).

Shiba Inu price updates: Struggling to break resistance

Currently priced around $0.00001331, SHIB has struggled to hold support levels, and experts are eyeing further downside if the $0.00001280 level does not hold. While Shiba Inu has seen a surge in burn activity, which theoretically decreases supply, the coin has yet to prove its real-world utility beyond its meme status.

source: TradingView

Although Shiba Inu does have some bullish potential, its volatility and lack of clear utility in the market are leading many investors to seek alternative opportunities. Remittix, on the other hand, is rapidly gaining attention due to its practical use case and growing adoption, especially in the cross-border payment sector.

Remittix’s potential for explosive growth

While Cardano and Shiba Inu have their merits, analysts are increasingly turning to Remittix (RTX) as a top contender for explosive growth in 2025. With over $18.9 million raised through the sale of more than 591 million tokens, Remittix is quickly becoming the most promising token.

Also, Remittix is preparing to announce its first Centralized Exchange (CEX) listing once it hits $20 million. This move is expected to significantly boost the visibility and liquidity of the token, making it an attractive investment for whales and retail investors alike.

Here’s why Remittix stands out:

Remittix is already seeing increasing interest from large investors, which signals strong demand as the project nears launch.

Remittix offers a real-world application with a focus on cross-border payments and DeFi integrations, which gives it a long-term edge.

Remittix has deflationary economics (aimed at decreasing the amount of total supply as time goes by, making the token more scarce and thus making the price of each unit go up).

Final thoughts: Remittix vs. Cardano and Shiba Inu

While Cardano and Shiba Inu have established themselves as household names in the crypto market, the real growth potential lies in newer projects like Remittix. With its CEX listing on the horizon, Remittix’s price could see significant gains, possibly surpassing even the best altcoins in the market.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250K Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

News.Az