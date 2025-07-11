Best cryptos to buy now: 3 hidden gems including Remittix that are gearing up for 100x returns

Best cryptos to buy now: 3 hidden gems including Remittix that are gearing up for 100x returns

+ ↺ − 16 px

If you’re hunting for the best crypto to buy now, three names deserve space on your watchlist: Moo Deng (MOODENG), Zebec Network (ZBCN) and a stealth newcomer called Remittix. Together they tick the boxes for next 100x crypto potential, low cap crypto gems and early stage crypto investment.

MOODENG Rebounds With New Exchange Listings

Upbit, one of Asia’s largest centralized exchanges, just listed MOODENG against USDT, BTC and KRW. The news pushed the price up 14 percent, back into the $0.19–$0.20 zone and whale volume topped $228 million in 24 hours. CoinDataflow’s model puts a 2025 target between $0.225 and $0.517 and traders who love top crypto under $1 are piling in.

Source: TradingView

Why could MOODENG be the next big altcoin in 2025? First, daily trading fees stay tiny, great for anyone tired of high gas fees. Second, the project teases “staking pools with yield boosters,” giving holders a shot at crypto staking rewards few meme coins offer. If the platform rolls out NFT perks this fall, MOODENG could turn into a best new altcoin story.

ZBCN: Accumulation Now, Catalysts Ahead

Zebec Network’s ZBCN token has slumped more than 60 percent from its peak, currently at $0.0034. Charts show a Wyckoff accumulation zone finishing, meaning smart money may be loading before the next markup. A Spaces call later this week will unveil a Super App roadmap.

Source: TradingView

Technically, a dip to $0.0020 would retest long-term support; a bounce could follow as dip buyers step in. If Zebec nails its Super App launch, ZBCN could sprint back into the best DeFi projects 2025 group.

Best Crypto To Buy Now: Remittix Is the Best New Altcoin

Raised over $16 million with 550 million RTX sold at $0.0811 each, Remittix stands as the most talked-about crypto presales live now. Here’s why many label it the best crypto to buy now in presale land:

Tough smart-contract audits finished last week, boosting confidence among early buyers wondering how to buy crypto early without taking on extra risk.





Layer-2 style batching makes this a low gas fee crypto project, perfect for freelancers sending micro-payments.





A community dashboard drops in Q3, letting users vote on fee splits, rare for a crypto with passive income potential under $1.





Early liquidity partners include two African neobanks, giving Remittix real-world rails on launch day, not months later.





“Stake-to-earn” beta offers double rewards one in RTX, one in stablecoins turning heads among yield hunters searching for the best long term crypto investment.

Because each swap in the PayFi wallet burns RTX, supply shrinks as activity rises. That deflationary twist could make Remittix the top crypto under $1. Analysts tracking next big crypto launch events say licenses in Brazil and Kenya put Remittix in front of costly remittance corridors, a top crypto to buy now.

Conclusion: Are These Best DeFi Projects 2025?

In a market overflowing with choices, Moo Deng and Zebec each offer clear upside drivers, but Remittix’s shrinking supply, ultra-low fees and real-world payment pilots make it stand out as the best crypto to buy now for anyone chasing outsized returns. Early entry before the presale closes could lock in exposure to a project solving real problems, positioning RTX as a strong contender for the next 100x crypto title as we head toward 2025.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their presale here:

Website: https://remittix.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

News.Az