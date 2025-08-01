Best tokens for 2025 bull run gains: Cardano (ADA), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and these 3 coins with 3500% potential

With the crypto market recovering from its lows in early 2025, investors are actively seeking new tokens that could see massive gains in the next major bull cycle. While the likes of Cardano (ADA) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) are capturing attention and benefiting from renewed interest and powerful technical patterns, some obscure tokens are quietly preparing themselves for explosive growth. Little Pepe (LILPEPE), Sei (SEI), and Sui (SUI) are lesser-known tokens that are positioned strongly and could see growth in the crypto ecosystem. Each is already positioned for significant growth, and with sufficient momentum, they could realize unprecedented gains. In the next section, we’ll explore the tokens that could propel the 2025 bull run.

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) – The Meme Coin With Infrastructure-Level Vision

Current Presale Price: $0.0017

Presale Progress: 93.25% sold in Stage 8

Next Price Stage: $0.0018

LILPEPE is not just another meme coin—it's a Layer-2 blockchain purpose-built for meme tokens, designed to eliminate sniper bots and provide ultra-fast, near-zero fee transactions. For the first time, meme coin traders will have a chain tailored to their needs, with a launchpad that allows fair, community-focused token distribution.

What sets LILPEPE apart is its ecosystem-first approach:

A dedicated meme chain: Unlike PEPE or BONK, which exist on general-purpose blockchains, LILPEPE has its own Layer-2, offering greater control, scalability, and security.

No sniper bots allowed: The first of its kind, this chain makes bot manipulation nearly impossible, attracting serious retail and whale attention.

Confirmed Tier-1 CEX listings at launch: Rare for meme coins and a clear sign of institutional interest.

Anonymous team with a proven track record: Developers have worked behind the scenes on some of the biggest meme coins in history.

Whale wallets that caught BONK and PEPE under $50K market cap are quietly loading up LILPEPE in anticipation of a similar run—some predict the token could rise over 3500% post-launch, driven by its novel chain mechanics and virality.

Cardano (ADA) – A Sleeping Giant Waking Up

Price: $0.87

Market Cap: $31.37 billion

24h Volatility: 4.3%

Cardano (ADA) has come back into the spotlight with a 60% price rally over the past four weeks, breaking through resistance and nearing the psychologically important $1 mark. On July 21, ADA surged past $0.92, hitting a four-month high.

Key on-chain and technical metrics suggest there’s more room to run:

Open interest (OI) hit an ATH of $1.66 billion, signaling increased leveraged positions and bullish conviction.

DeFi TVL on Cardano is above $412 million, the highest since early 2024.

Weekly RSI at 58, slightly bullish and far from overbought territory.

Trading volumes have also jumped significantly, with Token Terminal reporting a spike from $8.12 billion to $10.3 billion in just one week. Analysts forecast ADA revisiting $1 in the near term—and possibly targeting $1.40 to $1.60 later in the year if the uptrend continues.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) – Ready for a Long-Awaited Comeback

Current Price: ~$0.00001329

Market Sentiment: Bullish breakout confirmed

After months of sideways action, SHIB has broken out of a long-term descending wedge, one of the most reliable technical reversal patterns. Analysts across platforms now forecast a surge, with key targets ranging from $0.000033 to $0.0000943—potentially up to 600% gains from current levels.

Key factors supporting the bullish SHIB thesis:

Wave analysis shows SHIB entering a new impulsive wave cycle.

Fibonacci retracement levels are holding, with $0.000012314 acting as critical support.

Growing community efforts to increase the burn rate, reduce supply, and enhance long-term value.

Shiba Metaverse and DeFi integrations continue to expand SHIB’s utility.

According to CoinCodex forecasts, by October, SHIB could rally to $0.000044, marking one of its strongest closes since 2021, which represents a massive 158% gain. Given the comprehensive technical, community, and sentiment factors supporting the token, it may very well surpass its all-time highs pre-2026.

Sei (SEI) – Cup and Handle Pattern Suggests Breakout

Current Price: $0.3273

TVL: ~$600 million

Bullish Pattern: Cup and handle formation in play

Sei’s fundamentals have quietly improved throughout 2025. The protocol’s TVL has exploded from under $20 million to nearly $600 million, signaling consistent capital inflows and rising ecosystem adoption.

Key technical and fundamental highlights:

Cup and handle formation on the daily chart—an extremely bullish pattern when confirmed.

The retest area around $0.33-$0.35 is being closely watched for breakout confirmation.

Growing use cases in cross-chain payments and USDC/ USDY stablecoin integrations.

MACD crossover and CMF suggest consolidation, but upward momentum remains intact.

Analysts expect a breakout toward the $0.50 level once volume returns, with some even eyeing a retest of the $1.00 mark from early 2024. SEI is one of the most undervalued Layer 1s relative to TVL and developer activity.

Sui (SUI) – BTCFi Hub With Real Utility

Price Action: Up 34% in past 30 days

TVL Growth (YTD): 42%

Next Price Target: $4.20–$5.35

Sui is leveraging the BTCFi narrative by integrating Bitcoin liquidity into its scalable, low-cost Layer 1 architecture. With 564 million SUI tokens locked (16% of the circulating supply), developers are choosing Sui to build next-generation DeFi apps that interact with Bitcoin infrastructure.

Sui’s growth metrics suggest this is more than just a narrative pump:

TVL measured in tokens (not USD) shows organic user adoption.

Price is consolidating above $3.45, a previous resistance-turned-support level.

If bulls push past $4.20, the next stop is the all-time high of $5.35—a move that would represent a near 60% upside from current levels.

In the long term, if BTCFi protocols gain traction, SUI could rally 300%–500% as the network becomes home to cross-chain Bitcoin liquidity solutions.

Final Thoughts: Don’t Miss the Next 10x Before It Happens

As 2025 unfolds, the crypto market is already showing signs of a major breakout phase. While blue chips like ADA and SHIB are finally regaining momentum, newer tokens like LILPEPE, SEI, and SUI present the kind of early-stage asymmetric opportunities that could rival the returns of Dogecoin in 2021 or PEPE in 2024. If you’re looking for high-upside bets this bull run—without getting wrecked by hype-driven projects with no real fundamentals—this list of five tokens offers a mix of proven resilience, technical strength, and long-term upside potential. The whales are already moving. Now it’s your turn.

