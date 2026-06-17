Bezos says AI will create jobs, not replace humans

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At a tech conference in Paris, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos predicted that AI will increase demand for workers rather than replace them and cause job losses.

Bezos pushed back against growing concerns that AI will replace large numbers of workers, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

Instead he argued that the tech will unlock new opportunities and increase demand for human labour.

This is in contradiction to some other tech and political figures - including former UK prime minister Rishi Sunak, now an adviser to Microsoft and AI firm Anthropic, who recently said AI was having an impact on young people's job prospects.

"I know there's a lot of concern that many people have, including many smart people, that AI is going to make humans redundant and so on," Bezos said.

"I totally disagree with this point of view. And I think, in fact, AI is going to create a labour shortage."

He painted an optimistic picture of AI's future role in society, suggesting that people are limited not by a lack of ambition, but by barriers that technology can help remove.

Billionaire entrepreneur Bezos was speaking about his new AI venture Prometheus, which is focused on accelerating physical manufacturing - a sector which is becoming increasingly automated.

The UK's Trades Union Congress has warned that AI technology could repeat "the disaster of deindustrialisation" as shareholders get richer while jobs are "degraded or displaced".

But it adds that AI could have transformative potential if developed properly, and workers could benefit from its productivity gains.

News.Az