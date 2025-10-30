BHEL shares soar after strong Q2 results

+ ↺ − 16 px

Shares of Maharatna PSU Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) rose as much as 2 per cent to ₹250 apiece on Thursday on the NSE after the company reported strong financial results for the September quarter.

BHEL share price opened at ₹249.41 in the early morning session, compared to the previous close of ₹245.39, News.Az reports, citing Mint.

The stock has been witnessing a steady rally in recent sessions, gaining over 7 per cent in the past five trading days and 5.38 per cent over the last month.

The PSU stock has also delivered exceptional long-term returns, surging 797 per cent over the past five years, rewarding its investors handsomely.

The Maharatna PSU company BHEL reported a consolidated net profit of ₹374.89 crore for Q2 FY26, representing a steep 253 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase from ₹106.15 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter last year.

Consolidated revenue from operations increased by 14 per cent year-on-year to ₹7,512 crore in the July–September quarter, up from ₹6,584 crore in Q2 FY25. The company delivered robust growth across both of its major business segments.

In the power segment, revenue rose 12.9 per cent year-on-year to ₹5,675.64 crore, compared to ₹5,028.28 crore in the September 2024 quarter. On a sequential basis, this marks a 45 per cent jump from ₹3,898.86 crore recorded in the June 2025 quarter. Total expenses increased to ₹7,202 crore in the quarter, up from ₹6,571 crore in the corresponding period last year. Meanwhile, total income grew 15 per cent year-on-year to ₹7,686 crore from ₹6,695 crore. The company’s EBITDA rose sharply to ₹580 crore during the quarter under review, compared with ₹274 crore in Q2 FY25. As a result, the EBITDA margin improved to 7.7 per cent from 4.16 per cent a year earlier.

News.Az