BHEL shares soar after strong Q2 results

Shares of Maharatna PSU Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) rose as much as 2 per cent to ₹250 apiece on Thursday on the NSE after the company reported strong financial results for the September quarter.

BHEL share price opened at ₹249.41 in the early morning session, compared to the previous close of ₹245.39, News.Az reports, citing Mint.

The stock has been witnessing a steady rally in recent sessions, gaining over 7 per cent in the past five trading days and 5.38 per cent over the last month.

The PSU stock has also delivered exceptional long-term returns, surging 797 per cent over the past five years, rewarding its investors handsomely.

The Maharatna PSU company BHEL reported a consolidated net profit of ₹374.89 crore for Q2 FY26, representing a steep 253 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase from ₹106.15 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter last year.

Consolidated revenue from operations increased by 14 per cent year-on-year to 7,512 crore in the July–September quarter, up from 6,584 crore in Q2 FY25. The company delivered robust growth across both of its major business segments.

In the power segment, revenue rose 12.9 per cent year-on-year to 5,675.64 crore, compared to 5,028.28 crore in the September 2024 quarter. On a sequential basis, this marks a 45 per cent jump from 3,898.86 crore recorded in the June 2025 quarter.

Total expenses increased to 7,202 crore in the quarter, up from 6,571 crore in the corresponding period last year. Meanwhile, total income grew 15 per cent year-on-year to 7,686 crore from 6,695 crore.

The company’s EBITDA rose sharply to 580 crore during the quarter under review, compared with 274 crore in Q2 FY25. As a result, the EBITDA margin improved to 7.7 per cent from 4.16 per cent a year earlier.


