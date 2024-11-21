Biden administration plans to cancel $4.65 billion in Ukraine debt

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Biden administration has reportedly informed Congress of its plan to cancel $4.65 billion of the debt owed by Ukraine.

This move is part of a broader strategy to strengthen support for Kyiv before President-elect Donald Trump takes office.The White House will cancel half of a $9 billion loan delivered to Ukraine as part of a $60 billion supplemental package approved in April, according to a letter obtained by Bloomberg News.Az reports.The loan idea was first floated by Trump during the campaign and was a key tweak to the legislation made by House Republican leaders, though the administration had always signaled a part of it would be forgiven.Canceling the debt, “thereby helping Ukraine prevail, is in the national interest of the United States and its EU, G7+, and NATO partners,” the State Department said in a letter to Congress dated Nov. 18.The move is part of a broader effort by President Joe Biden to rush more support to Kyiv before Trump returns to the White House in January. He has said his priority is pushing Russia and Ukraine toward peace negotiations, and Kyiv’s supporters fear he may cut off aid as part of that push.In recent days Biden agreed to allow Ukraine to use US-provided long-range missiles to strike targets deep inside Russia. On Wednesday, the administration announced a new security assistance package worth $275 million, including anti-personnel land mines.The State Department confirmed the transmission of the letter and said the administration’s actions were consistent with the authority provided by Congress in the legislation.The plan, however, drew objections from Republicans. Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky said in a post on X Wednesday that he would seek to force a vote on the Senate floor to “stop the Biden Administration from making Ukraine’s debt the responsibility of the American people.”Both houses of Congress would need to approve Paul’s resolution, something that’s unlikely to happen given that Democrats control the Senate. Biden could also veto the resolution if it were to pass. A US official said Wednesday evening that Biden was within his rights to cancel 50% of the debt.

News.Az