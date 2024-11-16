Biden and Xi brace for tense final meeting in Peru as Trump era nears

+ ↺ − 16 px

Joe Biden meets Xi Jinping for the final time as U.S. president on Saturday, with efforts to ease tensions before Trump's inauguration complicated by new disputes over cybercrime, trade, Taiwan, and Russia, News.az reports citing Reuters .

Biden and Xi will huddle on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Lima, Peru -- for their first talks in seven months -- where Pacific Rim leaders are assessing the implications of Trump's return to power as U.S. president on Jan. 20. The time of their meeting has not been disclosed.Washington is incensed by a recent China-linked hack of the telephone communications of U.S. government and presidential campaign officials, and it is anxious about increasing pressure by Beijing on Taiwan and Chinese support for Russia.Taiwan President Lai Ching-te is planning to stop in the U.S. state of Hawaii and maybe Guam on a sensitive visit that is sure to anger Beijing in the coming weeks, Reuters reported on Friday. China views democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory. The U.S. is Taiwan's most important international backer and arms supplier, despite the lack of formal diplomatic recognition.At the same time, Beijing's economy is taking a stiff hit from Biden's steps on trade, including a plan to restrict U.S. investment in Chinese artificial intelligence, quantum computing and semiconductors and export restrictions on high-end computer chips. All of those topics are expected to figure into the talks, U.S. officials said.China routinely denies U.S. hacking allegations, regards Taiwan as internal matter and has protested American statements on Sino-Russian trade. A spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Washington declined to comment.

News.Az