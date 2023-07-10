Biden arrives in UK before NATO summit

+ ↺ − 16 px

United States President Joe Biden has kicked off a three-nation trip dominated by a NATO summit aimed at showing solidarity with Ukraine amid disagreements over Kyiv’s possible accession into the alliance, News.Az reports citing Al Jazeera.

Biden arrived in the United Kingdom, a key US ally, late on Sunday.

The US president will meet Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at 10 Downing Street. Sunak’s spokesperson said their discussions would probably include the upcoming NATO summit, which starts in Vilnius on July 11, and Ukraine.

“As we face new and unprecedented challenges to our physical and economic security, our alliances are more important than ever,” Sunak said in a statement released by his office on Saturday.

“The UK is Europe’s leading NATO ally, we are the United States’ most important trade, defence and diplomatic partner, and we are at the forefront of providing Ukraine with the support they need to succeed on the battlefield,” he added.

Biden will also Britain’s King Charles for the first time since his May coronation, the White House said, to hold talks focusing on climate change and the environment.

