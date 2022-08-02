Biden authorizes another military aid delivery to Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

US President Joe Biden has signed a memorandum authorizing another delivery to Ukraine of military assistance worth $550 million, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

"I hereby delegate to the Secretary of State the authority to direct the drawdown of up to $550 million in defense articles and services of the Department of Defense, and military education and training, to provide assistance to Ukraine," reads a memorandum, released by the White House press service.

In turn, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement the new package will include more ammunition for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) and 155mm artillery systems.

This drawdown will bring total US military assistance to Ukraine to approximately $8.7 billion since the beginning of the Biden administration.

News.Az