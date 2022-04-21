Biden bans Russian-affiliated ships from U.S. ports
21 Apr 2022
President of the US Joe Biden has announced on Thursday the United States will ban Russian-affiliated ships from American ports, the latest step to pressure Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, News.az reports citing Ukrinform.
President Biden also announced an additional $800 million in resources to help Ukrainian forces — a package that includes heavy artillery and tactical drones.