Biden bans Russian-affiliated ships from U.S. ports

Biden bans Russian-affiliated ships from U.S. ports

President of the US Joe Biden has announced on Thursday the United States will ban Russian-affiliated ships from American ports, the latest step to pressure Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, News.az reports citing Ukrinform.

President Biden also announced an additional $800 million in resources to help Ukrainian forces — a package that includes heavy artillery and tactical drones.


