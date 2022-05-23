Biden calls for granting Japan status of UNSC permanent member

+ ↺ − 16 px

US President Joe Biden called for granting Japan the status of a permanent member of the UN Security Council in case the organization is reformed, News.Az reports citing the Japanese NHK TV channel.

Biden voiced this position at the talks held on Monday in Tokyo with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, according to the TV channel.

The US president also supported Japan's desire to improve its own defense capabilities, the White House said in a statement.

According to the statement, Biden also highly appreciated the actions of the Japanese premier in connection with the situation in Ukraine. He stated that the US-Japanese alliance is the cornerstone of peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

