Biden captures US presidency over Trump

US President-elect Joe Biden defeated incumbent Donald Trump Saturday, ending days of heated anticipation as poll officials tallied pivotal ballots.

Biden won the crucial state of Pennsylvania, and with the victory there surpassed the necessary 270 Electoral College delegates needed to claim the White House, according to The Associated Press and other news organizations.

Biden now holds a commanding 290 delegates after the AP also called Nevada for the president-elect. The states of Georgia, North Carolina, and Alaska remain outstanding several days after Tuesday’s presidential election, but it is now mathematically impossible for Trump to win re-election without a major change in vote counts.

"America, I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country," the president-elect said on Twitter ahead of public remarks expected for Saturday evening, US time.

"The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not. I will keep the faith that you have placed in me."

Biden's victory makes Trump the first single-term president in nearly three decades. Trump has, however, vowed to pursue legal challenges to the vote totals in several states.

