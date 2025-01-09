Biden declares major disaster in California due to wildfires

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday approved a major disaster declaration for California amid the ongoing wildfires.

“Biden declared that a major disaster exists in the State of California and ordered Federal aid to supplement State, tribal, and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by wildfires and straight-line winds beginning on January 7, 2025, and continuing,” the White House said in a statement, News.Az reports.“Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster,” said the statement.“Federal funding also is available to State, tribal, and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work in Los Angeles County. Finally, Federal funding is available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide,” it added.At least five people have died in a wildfire in Los Angeles, officials have said, with firefighters now facing new blazes, including one in the city's famous Hollywood Hills.With firefighters struggling to bring the blazes under control due to strong winds and dry conditions, more than 130,000 people across the wider Los Angeles area are now under evacuation orders.

News.Az