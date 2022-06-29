Biden, Erdogan to meet at NATO Madrid Summit
Biden, Erdogan to meet at NATO Madrid Summit
US President Joe Biden and Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will hold a meeting on the sidelines of the NATO Summit in Madrid, News.Az reports citing the White House.
The meeting is due to start at 19:45 (Baku time).
Madrid is hosting the NATO summit for the second time.