Biden, Erdogan to meet at NATO Madrid Summit

US President Joe Biden and Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will hold a meeting on the sidelines of the NATO Summit in Madrid, News.Az reports citing the White House.

The meeting is due to start at 19:45 (Baku time).

Madrid is hosting the NATO summit for the second time. 


