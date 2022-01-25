Biden, European leaders discuss Russia-Ukraine tensions

+ ↺ − 16 px

US President Joe Biden held a video call Monday with European leaders discussing the tensions between Russia and Ukraine, said the White House, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

The leaders included European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Charles Michel, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Polish President Andrzej Duda and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

"They reiterated their continued concern about the Russian military buildup on Ukraine’s borders and expressed their support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity," said the White House in a statement.

During the call, the leaders expressed their shared desire for a diplomatic resolution.

"They committed to continued close consultation with transatlantic Allies and partners, including working with and through the EU, NATO, and the OSCE," said the statement.

