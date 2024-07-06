Biden expected to meet with Zelenskyy at NATO summit in Washington

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Joe Biden's upcoming meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, along with leaders from several states that have bilateral agreements with Ukraine, will take place during the NATO summit in Washington.

A senior official from the administration of the United States officially announced the upcoming meeting, News.Az reports citing foreign media.According to the official, President Biden will host an event on the sidelines of the summit with President Zelenskyy and approximately 20 allies and partners who have signed security agreements with Ukraine.The NATO summit is scheduled for July 9-11.The summit will commemorate the landmark 75th anniversary of NATO, which was founded on April 4, 1949, with the signing of the North Atlantic Treaty in Washington, DC.The summit is the fourth NATO summit to be held in the United States following the 1978 Washington summit, 1999 Washington summit and 2012 Chicago summit. It also marks the first summit since Sweden acceded to NATO and the last for Jens Stoltenberg as Secretary General.

News.Az