Biden express condolences to Erdogan in connection with earthquake in Türkiye

+ ↺ − 16 px

US President Joe Biden has made a phone to his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan and expressed his condolences in connection with the numerous casualties as a result of the devastating earthquake in the south of the country, the Public Relations Office of the Presidential Administration of Türkiye said, APA reports.

The head of the White House wished a speedy recovery to those affected by the natural disaster.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake was recorded in central Türkiye on the morning of Feb. 6, 2023, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center. The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. The source of the earthquake was 7 km below the surface.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said that three more earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Türkiye. As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.

News.Az