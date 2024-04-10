Biden extends number of sanctions against Russia for another year: White House

+ ↺ − 16 px

US President Joe Biden extended sanctions against Russia for a year, citing "harmful foreign activities of the government of the Russian Federation," according to a statement on the website of the White House, News.Az reports citing TASS.

According to the White House, specified harmful foreign activities of the Russian Government are related to alleged "efforts to undermine the conduct of free and fair democratic elections and democratic institutions in the United States and its allies and partners; to engage in and facilitate malicious cyber-enabled activities against the United States and its allies and partners; to foster and use transnational corruption to influence foreign governments; to pursue extraterritorial activities targeting dissidents or journalists; to undermine security in countries and regions important to United States national security; and to violate well-established principles of international law, including respect for the territorial integrity of states — continue to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States."

"Therefore, I have determined that it is necessary to continue the national emergency declared in Executive Order 14024 with respect to specified harmful foreign activities of the Government of the Russian Federation," Joe Biden said in the statement.

