Biden introduces Zelenskyy as ‘President Putin’ at NATO summit - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

US President Joe Biden mistakenly introduced Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as “President Putin” at the NATO summit at a ceremony marking the signing of a security agreement for Ukraine, News.Az reports.

#Biden again misspoke, passing the floor instead of #Zelensky to “President of Ukraine Putin.”



This happened at the presentation of the joint declaration Ukraine Compact, in which more than 20 countries promised to provide military support to Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/zsu34pvHRM — News.Az (@news_az) July 12, 2024

He quickly caught his mistake and corrected himself, saying “He’s gonna beat President Putin, President Zelenskyy."The gaffe came at the end of a speech by Biden about NATO’s enduring support for Ukraine. He barely stuttered during his remarks as he pledged security guarantees from Western countries beyond the end of the war in Ukraine.Some of the 20-odd European leaders on stage at the ceremony began to clap, but others — unsure how to react to Biden’s error — didn’t do anything at all.

News.Az