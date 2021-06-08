Yandex metrika counter

Biden invites Ukraine’s Zelensky to Washington later this summer

US President Joe Biden had a phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelensky, inviting him to visit Washington later this summer, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told journalists, TASS reports. 

"He [Joe Biden] also told President Zelensky that he looks forward to welcoming him to the White House in Washington this summer after he returns from Europe" - Sullivan said.


