Biden invites Ukraine’s Zelensky to Washington later this summer
- 08 Jun 2021 09:58
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- World
US President Joe Biden had a phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelensky, inviting him to visit Washington later this summer, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told journalists, TASS reports.
"He [Joe Biden] also told President Zelensky that he looks forward to welcoming him to the White House in Washington this summer after he returns from Europe" - Sullivan said.