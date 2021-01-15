Biden pandemic stimulus plan to pump $1.9 trillion into economy

+ ↺ − 16 px

President-elect Joe Biden will unveil a stimulus proposal on Thursday designed to jump-start the economy during the coronavirus pandemic and help minority communities with around $1.9 trillion in aid, Reuters reports.

The stimulus package has a price tag of around $1.9 trillion, the New York Times reported, and includes a commitment for $1,400 stimulus checks, according to a source familiar with the proposal.

The incoming administration will work with Congress on the quick stimulus package after Biden takes office on Jan. 20, although the impeachment of outgoing President Donald Trump threatens to consume lawmakers in the initial weeks.

