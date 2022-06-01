Biden praises Azerbaijan’s crucial role in helping stabilize Europe’s energy security

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is playing a crucial role in helping stabilize Europe’s energy security, said a letter addressed by US President Jose Biden on the occasion of the Baku Energy Week.

The letter was read out by Laura Lochman, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Energy Diplomacy in the Bureau of Energy Resources at the Department of State, News.Az reports.

“During the 30 years of diplomatic relations, we have enjoyed between the US and Azerbaijan we have become strong partners in combatting transnational threats, advancing energy security and encouraging bilateral trade and investment. As you host the International Oil and Gas Exhibition in Baku, I want to assure that Azerbaijan continues to have a committed partner in the United States,” the letter said.

“We are making important investments and changes to meet our longer-term commitments to clean energy transition. Diversification is more important than ever in addressing our energy security goals. And Azerbaijan has played a central role in regional efforts toward this goal. Azerbaijan is also critical to realizing the immense potential of trans-Caspian cooperation to help stabilize markets in the region and globally. Azerbaijan is playing a crucial role in helping stabilize European energy security, including through the Southern Gas Corridor,” it added.

News.Az