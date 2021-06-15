Biden, Putin to discuss Karabakh issue in Geneva

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden will discuss several issues including Karabakh during their meeting in Geneva, Switzerland, said Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov, according to the Russian media.

“The presidents will discuss almost all topics of concern to both Moscow and Washington, including unresolved bilateral issues, strategic stability and regional conflicts,” Ushakov said.

The presidential aide noted that the agenda of the meeting includes such issues as the Middle East, Syria, Libya, the situation around the Iranian nuclear program, settlement in Afghanistan, on the Korean Peninsula.

News.Az