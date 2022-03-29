Yandex metrika counter

Biden requests historic $813B for defense, defense-related programs

US President Joe Biden requested on Monday an historic $813 billion to fund the Department of Defense and defense-related programs at external agencies, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency. 

The funds include $773 billion in direct Pentagon funding, and an additional $40 billion to fund defense-related programs at other departments, including atomic energy-related activities at the Energy Department.

The $773 billion in discretionary Pentagon spending represents a 10% hike from levels enacted in the 2021 fiscal year.


