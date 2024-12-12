Biden's adviser says Israeli prime minister 'ready to do a deal' on Gaza

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is "ready to do a deal" on a cease-fire and hostage release in the Gaza Strip, the American national security adviser said Thursday.

"He's ready to do a deal. And when I go to Doha and Cairo, my goal will be to put us in a position to be able to steal it this month, not later," Jake Sullivan told reporters.He said the US is "now looking to close a hostage release deal and a cease-fire," which he said would stop the war in the Palestinian enclave and reunite hostages with their families.Sullivan noted that more than a year ago, there was a deal that brought 78 hostages from Gaza to their families."It's time to finish the job and bring all of the hostages home," he said.The US believes a cease-fire and hostage deal would start bringing those hostages home and allow a massive surge in humanitarian assistance."We discussed the humanitarian situation and the suffering of Palestinian civilians in Gaza. Today, we discussed recent flow of much needed assistance, and further steps that need to be taken in the days ahead," he said.Sullivan arrived in Israel earlier Thursday for talks with Israeli officials on developments, especially the situation in Gaza and Syria.Netanyahu held talks with Sullivan on a Gaza cease-fire and prisoner exchange, according to media reports.Sullivan is expected to visit Egypt and Qatar as part of his tour.More than 44,800 people have been killed in Gaza since Israel began its onslaught against the coastal enclave in early October 2023, according to official figures. The UN estimates 70% of the dead have been women and childrenIsrael believes there are 100 hostages in Gaza, seven of whom are Americans.

