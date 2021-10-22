Biden says does not want cold war with China

+ ↺ − 16 px

US President Joe Biden does not want a cold war with China, as he himself said, addressing an audience at an event in Baltimore, Maryland, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"I have spoken and spent more time with [Chinese leader] Xi Jinping than any other world leader has. That's why you hear people saying Biden wants to start a new cold war with China. I don't want a cold war with China. I want China to understand that we are not going to step back and change any of our views," he pointed out.

According to Biden, "China, Russia and the rest of the world knows we have the most powerful military in history of the world. Don't worry about whether they're going to be more powerful." "But you do have to worry about whether or not they're going to engage in activities put them in a position where they may make a serious mistake," the US president noted.

