Biden says Republicans want to impeach him to 'shut down the government'

US President Joe Biden slammed House Republicans on Wednesday, saying they want to impeach him "because they want to shut down the government,” News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

"Well, I tell you what, I don’t know quite why, but they just knew they wanted to impeach me," Biden said at a fundraiser in Virginia.

“And now, the best I can tell, they want to impeach me because they want to shut down the government,” he said in his first remarks since House Speaker Kevin McCarthy announced a formal impeachment inquiry on Tuesday.

“Everybody always asked about impeachment. I get up every day, not a joke, not focused on impeachment. I’ve got a job to do. I’ve got to deal with the issues that affect the American people every single solitary day,” he continued.

He also mentioned Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene and her intention to impeach him on day one of his presidency.

McCarthy on Tuesday directed House committees to open a formal impeachment inquiry into Biden, accusing him of “abuse of power” and “corruption.”

Republicans accuse Biden of using his office when he was vice president to financially benefit from his son Hunter Biden’s business dealings.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre dismissed the impeachment inquiry as a “political stunt,” saying that no evidence has been produced by Republicans against Biden.

