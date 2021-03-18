Biden says U.S. Administration will work with Azerbaijan to address common security concerns

The U.S. Administration will work with Azerbaijan to address common security concerns and regional reconciliation, President Joe Biden said in his letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

“As a Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, we remain committed to helping the sides find a peaceful and lasting settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and to promoting reconciliation between Armenia and Azerbaijan to ensure a prosperous and peaceful future,” he stressed.

Biden also reiterated US support for Azerbaijan’s efforts to diversify its economy and develop energy opportunities in the Caspian.

“The United States looks forward to exploring new opportunities for economic cooperation,” he added.

News.Az