Biden says US, allies plan ceasefire push in Gaza
Smoke plumes billow after Israeli bombardment over Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on March 20, 2024, amid ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. Photo: Said Khatib/AFP via Getty Images
President Joe Biden announced that the United States, along with its allies, plan to achieve a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip in the coming days.“Over the coming days, the United States will make another push with Turkey, Egypt, Qatar, Israel, and others to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza with the hostages released and an end to the war without Hamas in power,” Biden said on the social media platform X, News.Az reports.
“Yesterday's ceasefire brings us closer to realizing a future I’ve been pushing for my entire presidency where the Middle East is at peace, prosperous, and integrated across borders,” the US president noted.
Israel’s security cabinet approved the ceasefire agreement with Lebanon on Tuesday evening.
US President Joe Biden confirmed that both Israel and Lebanon agreed to the deal, which will take effect at 4 a.m. local time (0200GMT) Wednesday.
The ceasefire deal will see the Lebanese Armed Forces "deploy and take control of" southern Lebanon over the course of the next 60 days, during which time, "Israel will gradually withdraw its remaining forces," the president said in televised remarks.