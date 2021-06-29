Biden says US, Russia may cooperate on nuclear non-proliferation and climate change

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia and the United States have a chance to cooperate in such areas as nuclear non-proliferation and climate change, US President Joe Biden said during a virtual fundraising reception for the Democratic National Committee, TASS reported.

"I made clear to President Putin in Russia that relations between America should be stable and predictable, we should be able to cooperate where we have our interests, on nuclear non-proliferation and climate change," Biden said, according to the White House.

News.Az