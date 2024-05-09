Biden says US to halt supplying some weapons to Israel if it starts Rafah operation

+ ↺ − 16 px

The US will stop providing some weapons to Israel if its forces enter the Gazan city of Rafah, US President Joe Biden told CNN.

"I made it clear that if they go into Rafah - they haven’t gone in Rafah yet - if they go into Rafah, I’m not supplying the weapons," he said.Supplies of some defensive weapons would continue, the president said."We’re going to continue to make sure Israel is secure in terms of Iron Dome," Biden said. "We’re not going to - we’re not going to supply the weapons and artillery shells."The president added that Israel has not yet crossed the red line in the Gaza Strip conflict as it has not started the operation in Rafah."They haven’t gone into the population centers. What they did is right on the border," he said."I’ve made it clear to Bibi and the war cabinet: They’re not going to get our support, if in fact they go on these population centers," Biden went on to say, referring to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.CNN said Biden’s announcement "amounts to a turning point" in the Gaza conflict.US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin earlier said Washington was reviewing some short-term military aid to Israel over the situation around Rafah.

News.Az