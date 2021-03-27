Biden says Xi, Putin welcome at climate summit April 22

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States has invited the leaders of China and Russia to participate in a global summit on climate change in April, U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday, according to Reuters.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin were among 40 world leaders invited to the April 22-23 summit, according to a White House statement.

Biden told reporters he had not yet spoken to the two leaders about it, “but they know they’re invited.”

News.Az