Biden seeks additional $24 billion in military aid for Ukraine - media
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky walks with President Joe Biden down the colonnade to the Oval Office during a visit to the White House, Sept. 21, 2023 in Washington, DC. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images
US President Joe Biden has urged Congress to approve an additional $24 billion to bolster military support for Ukraine.According to a report , the White House Office of Management and Budget has proposed including this financial assistance in the upcoming package to prevent a funding freeze under the next presidential administration, News.Az reports.
Of the total amount, $8 billion is designated for contracts with US companies to supply arms to Ukraine, while $16 billion will be allocated to replenish the US military’s arsenal.
However, the proposal has faced criticism from some Republicans, who have expressed opposition to the request.
"Joe Biden just gave away 4.7 billion in your taxpayer dollars by unilaterally ‘forgiving’ loans to Ukraine. Congress must not give him a free gift to further sabotage President Trump’s peace negotiations on the way out the door. Any Biden funding demands should be DOA [dead on arrival]," Senator Mike Lee of Utah wrote on X (Twitter).