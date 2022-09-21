Biden set to announce $2.9 bln in food security at U.N.

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Joe Biden will announce $2.9 billion in additional U.S. funding to combat global food insecurity when he speaks to world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday, the White House said, News.az reports citing BBC.

The new money builds on $6.9 billion in U.S. food security funding already committed this year, the White House said. Biden is also expected to deliver a rebuke of Russia's war in Ukraine when he gives a speech at the United Nations in New York.

