Biden to host Japanese premier, South Korean president Aug. 18

US President Joe Biden will meet Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on Aug. 18 at Camp David, the White House said Friday, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said the leaders will ''celebrate a new chapter'' at the trilateral summit.

The three leaders will discuss expanding trilateral cooperation across the Indo-Pacific and beyond, including addressing the continued threat posed by North Korea as well as global and regional security challenges, she said.

