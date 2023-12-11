Biden to host Ukrainian president at White House on Tuesday

+ ↺ − 16 px

US President Joe Biden will meet with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House on Tuesday, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

"President Biden has invited President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine to the White House for a meeting on Tuesday, December 12 to underscore the United States’ unshakeable commitment to supporting the people of Ukraine as they defend themselves against Russia’s brutal invasion," said spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre on Sunday.

"As Russia ramps up its missile and drone strikes against Ukraine, the leaders will discuss Ukraine’s urgent needs and the vital importance of the United States’ continued support at this critical moment," said the statement.

The announcement came days after the Democratic-controlled Senate failed to advance Biden's over $105 billion spending package Wednesday, which largely consists of additional military aid for Ukraine and Israel.

Congress has previously approved about $111 billion in funding for Ukraine's war effort since Russia invaded in February 2022, paying for the transfer and purchase of badly needed armaments. The White House has raised alarm that the funding is near complete exhaustion and is likely to run out by year's end.

Earlier in the day, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the stakes are high for Ukraine, stressing that the US was running out of funding for Ukraine.

"This is a time to really step up, because if we don’t, we know what happens. (Russian President Vladimir) Putin will be able to move forward with impunity, and we know he won't stop in Ukraine," he said.

News.Az