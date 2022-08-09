Biden to sign NATO accession protocols for Sweden, Finland on August 9

+ ↺ − 16 px

US President Joe Biden will sign the accession protocols to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization for Sweden and Finland on Tuesday, August 9, according to his working schedule published by the White House, News.az reports citing TASS.

"In the afternoon, the President will deliver remarks and sign the Instruments of Ratification for the Accession Protocols to the North Atlantic Treaty for the Republic of Finland and Kingdom of Sweden," the statement noted.

