Biden to speak at UN General Assembly on Sept. 21

US President Joe Biden will travel to New York City on September 21 to address the United Nations General Assembly, the White House said Monday, Al Arabiya reported.

The largest diplomatic meeting in the world, which was held entirely virtually last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, will be held this year with a hybrid in-person-virtual format.

Biden, weakened after a chaotic US military withdrawal from Afghanistan that greatly disturbed some of Washington’s allies, is heading into a series of diplomatic meetings in the coming weeks and months.

