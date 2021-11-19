Biden to undergo routine physical on eve of birthday Saturday, White House says

US President Joe Biden is due for a routine physical later on Friday, his first since taking office, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Friday, Sputnik reports.

"This morning, the President will travel to Walter Reed Medical Center for a routine physical," Psaki tweeted.

Biden, the oldest sitting president in US history, turns 79 on Saturday.

He received a medical check-up in December 2019 before the presidential election, with physicians saying that he was "a healthy, vigorous, 77-year-old male, who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency".

